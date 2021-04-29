TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $120.00 at Truist Securities

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.54.

TRU traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,609. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $110.42. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $119,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,357. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

