Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $179.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.08. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. Analysts expect that Travelzoo will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Travelzoo by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

