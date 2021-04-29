Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Noble Financial

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TZOO. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

TZOO stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

