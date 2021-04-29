Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99.

About Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF)

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; and shims/insulators, tuned absorbers, applied damping material, rubber cover seals, and noise and vibration damping solutions.

