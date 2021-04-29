Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Announces Earnings Results

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 62.98% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

NASDAQ TRMT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.16. 396,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,049. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Tremont Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

TRMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading lowered shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

