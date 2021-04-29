Trevali Mining Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.30 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.23.

Shares of TV stock opened at C$0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$202.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.27.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

