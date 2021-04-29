TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Post by 18,150.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

POST traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $113.66. The company had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,201. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,755.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $113.61.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

