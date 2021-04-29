TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,984,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,363,000 after purchasing an additional 235,159 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,049,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,590,000 after purchasing an additional 78,148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 613,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 86,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 451,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 54,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.59. 1,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,716. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.83. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $46.69.

