TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,343 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $226.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,900. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $226.19.

