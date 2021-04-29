TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $318,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,878 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

CMCSA traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.57. 279,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,100,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $254.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

