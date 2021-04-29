TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,480 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

SIRI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.08. 83,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,716,494. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

