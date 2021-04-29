TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 68,479 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,479 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises 1.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 67.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.78. 11,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,635,046. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.19%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

