Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.23% of Tribune Publishing worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tribune Publishing by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Tribune Publishing by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of TPCO stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. Tribune Publishing has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $18.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47). Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $192.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tribune Publishing Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mail. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

