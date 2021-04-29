TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Issues Earnings Results

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

TCBK traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.35. 74,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $51.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

