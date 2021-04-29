Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Short Interest Update

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the March 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,632,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Trimax stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Trimax has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Trimax Company Profile

Trimax Corporation provides mobile apps and Web development solutions. It offers application development, Web application development, technology consulting, cloud services, and e-commerce or business intelligence and analytics. The company is also involved in production of olives and organic farming; provision of coffee; real estate development; and tourism activities.

