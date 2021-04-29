TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.42-$3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.70. TriNet Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-$0.86 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

TNET traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $79.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,961. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $948,795.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,899,061.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $31,942.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,347.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,302. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

