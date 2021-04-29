TripAdvisor (TRIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. On average, analysts expect TripAdvisor to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRIP stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.65.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

