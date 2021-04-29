TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Given New $26.00 Price Target at B. Riley

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised TriState Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $789.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. On average, analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

