Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $12.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

NYSE:TGI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.13. 521,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,802. The company has a market capitalization of $941.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,002 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth $614,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,298,000 after buying an additional 580,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 558,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $8,356,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

