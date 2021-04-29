Truist Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $250.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.37.

V traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.12. The stock had a trading volume of 69,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,494,304. Visa has a 1-year low of $171.72 and a 1-year high of $236.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

