Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,954,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 716,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,558 shares in the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.3% in the first quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 157,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,211. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

