Truist Financial Co. (TFC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on June 1st

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.