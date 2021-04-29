Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 7,638 WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSBC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.14%.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $648,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,334.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

