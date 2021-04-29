Truist Financial Corp Invests $232,000 in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 357.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

