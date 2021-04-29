Truist Financial Corp Makes New $214,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTC stock opened at $90.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.17. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $86.75 and a 1 year high of $94.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

