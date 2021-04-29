Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,077 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,531 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $4,502,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 380,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 287,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,406,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,814,000 after buying an additional 122,574 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,290,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BIF opened at $13.20 on Thursday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

