Truist Financial Corp Sells 946 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJP opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.62. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

