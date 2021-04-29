Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WD. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $6,731,263.08. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,660,221. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $110.67 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $113.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.20 and its 200-day moving average is $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

