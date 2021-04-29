Truist Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $205.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist from $254.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,852. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,728,000 after acquiring an additional 221,214 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after acquiring an additional 420,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,087,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.