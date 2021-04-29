Truist Securities Increases Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $210.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.89.

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $205.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,378. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $251.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.05.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after purchasing an additional 61,523 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

