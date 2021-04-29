TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ TRST traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $7.44. 5,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,602. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $717.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 5,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.