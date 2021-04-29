Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Announces Earnings Results

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TPB traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,826. The company has a market capitalization of $915.60 million, a PE ratio of 119.73 and a beta of 0.58. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

TPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

