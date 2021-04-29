U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.40-2.52 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.40-2.52 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USPH stock opened at $115.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.56. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

