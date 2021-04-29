U.S. Silica (SLCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect U.S. Silica to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLCA opened at $13.08 on Thursday. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $971.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34.

SLCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

