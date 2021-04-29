Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Boosted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 61,195.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,422 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 29,374 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00. The company has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

