UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 23,600 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 947.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 1,299,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,774,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 198,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,996,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 159,619 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NEX opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $805.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $215.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.