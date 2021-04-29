UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 9,800 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of iHeartMedia worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 531,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,458,000 after buying an additional 526,841 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after buying an additional 402,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 226,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,662,000.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $19.06 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

