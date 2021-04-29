UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $536,000 Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773,775 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,177,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,140,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 908,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 460,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 952,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 235,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $872.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $12.03.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

