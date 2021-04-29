UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $599,000 Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Griffon by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,128,000 after purchasing an additional 591,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Griffon by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,847,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,644,000 after purchasing an additional 313,949 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Griffon by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,713,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 405,574 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Griffon by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 385,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,066,000 after buying an additional 93,981 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GFF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of GFF opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $28.47.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Griffon news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

