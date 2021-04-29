UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $587,000 in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Vaxart at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vaxart by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vaxart by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of VXRT opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $993.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

