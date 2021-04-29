UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 8,157 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Camping World by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWH shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,029,933 shares of company stock worth $43,047,926. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camping World stock opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $46.62.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.