UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $547,000 Position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FREQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 411.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FREQ shares. TheStreet downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of FREQ stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $375.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 5,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $254,379.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,488 shares of company stock worth $2,094,299. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

