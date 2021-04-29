UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,790 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 43.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 235,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,678,000 after buying an additional 182,382 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 159,731 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 133,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Century Aluminum by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 74,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

CENX opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.