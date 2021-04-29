UBS Group Begins Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Coursera stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. Coursera has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

