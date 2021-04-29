Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 672,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,701. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

