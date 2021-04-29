UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

UMB Financial has increased its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

UMB Financial stock opened at $96.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $99.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,091,439.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $517,154.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,771,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

