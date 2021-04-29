Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.69% from the company’s current price.

NYSE:UA opened at $19.77 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 426.4% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

