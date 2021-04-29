Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,800 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($59.45) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,499.09 ($58.78).

ULVR opened at GBX 4,203.50 ($54.92) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,060.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,284.71. The company has a market capitalization of £110.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.95. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In other news, insider John Rishton Cha purchased 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

