UniMex Network Hits Market Cap of $13.93 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $13.93 million and approximately $351,328.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00004060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00063253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.23 or 0.00280049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.35 or 0.01102123 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00025993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.10 or 0.00703005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,887.79 or 0.99920150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,480,648 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

