Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Reduced by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.4% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $226.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $228.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.